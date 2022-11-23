$50,659+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,659
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2020 Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$50,659
+ taxes & licensing
23,890KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9337435
- Stock #: 23-025A
- VIN: 1C6HJTFG5LL117525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-025A
- Mileage 23,890 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Customer Preferred Package 24G
Safety Group
Remote proximity keyless entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
Cold Weather Group
Cross-Traffic Alert
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
LED Lighting Group
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
8.4 Radio and Premium Audio Group
Cargo Group w/ Trail Rail System
HARDTOP HEADLINER
Wireless Speaker - Bluetooth
Auxilary Switch Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5