2020 Jeep Gladiator ...

Stock #: 23-025A

VIN: 1C6HJTFG5LL117525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,890 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Telematics Customer Preferred Package 24G Safety Group Remote proximity keyless entry Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Roll-up Tonneau Cover Cold Weather Group Cross-Traffic Alert 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS LED Lighting Group 8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE) 8.4 Radio and Premium Audio Group Cargo Group w/ Trail Rail System HARDTOP HEADLINER Wireless Speaker - Bluetooth Auxilary Switch Group

