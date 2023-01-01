Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

53,171 KM

Details Description Features

$39,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,820

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10191255
  2. 10191255
  3. 10191255
  4. 10191255
  5. 10191255
  6. 10191255
  7. 10191255
  8. 10191255
  9. 10191255
  10. 10191255
  11. 10191255
  12. 10191255
  13. 10191255
  14. 10191255
  15. 10191255
  16. 10191255
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,820

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191255
  • Stock #: 23-263A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAGGLC188643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,171 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Larado 4X4 is the perfect vehicle for those seeking both style and ruggedness. With its sleek exterior design and bold grille, this SUV commands attention on the road. Equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, this Grand Cherokee provides an unmatched driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the off-road trails, the Larado's Quadra-Trac 4X4 system ensures unmatched traction and control. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin with premium cloth seating and modern technology features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. With its outstanding performance and luxurious features, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Larado 4X4 is the ultimate SUV for adventurers and luxury seekers alike. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 95,757 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 53,171 KM
$39,820 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 54,508 KM
$40,899 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory