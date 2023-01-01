Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

45,070 KM

Details Features

$44,410

+ tax & licensing
$44,410

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$44,943

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$43,877

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$44,943
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
45,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9963695
  • Stock #: 23-098A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG3LC367237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-098A
  • Mileage 45,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Trailer Tow Group IV
Knee Air Bag
All Weather Capability Group
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Black Suede Seats w/Black Stitching
Premium Lighting Group
Cross-Traffic Alert
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Customer Preferred Package 2BZ
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Protech II

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

