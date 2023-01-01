2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 5 7 , 0 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10071084

10071084 Stock #: 05890H

05890H VIN: 1C4HJXEG0LW210291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,068 KM

Vehicle Features Packages ERC DEM Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

