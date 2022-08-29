$29,945+ tax & licensing
$29,945
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
70,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: LG688193
- VIN: 5XYPGDA3XLG688193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,239 KM
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9