Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUVs and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 68,374 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Sportages trim level is EX. With style, comfort and safety upgrades like a huge glass sunroof, bigger aluminum wheels, chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and forward collision mitigation this EX Sportage takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour display, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. The exterior also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a chrome beltline trim to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups. </br> <br> Our dealership wouldnt be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page. </br> o~o

2020 Kia Sportage

68,374 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sportage

EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 11499908
  2. 11499908
  3. 11499908
  4. 11499908
  5. 11499908
  6. 11499908
  7. 11499908
  8. 11499908
  9. 11499908
  10. 11499908
  11. 11499908
  12. 11499908
  13. 11499908
  14. 11499908
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC7L7806598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats!

This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is for sale today.

This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 68,374 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sportage's trim level is EX. With style, comfort and safety upgrades like a huge glass sunroof, bigger aluminum wheels, chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and forward collision mitigation this EX Sportage takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour display, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. The exterior also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a chrome beltline trim to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/




Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.



Our dealership wouldn't be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i for sale in Sarnia, ON
2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i 26,785 KM $86,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T X-Line for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T X-Line 37,122 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van - 4G LTE - Low Mileage for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van - 4G LTE - Low Mileage 43,260 KM $32,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage