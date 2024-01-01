$22,950+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
LX Anniversary
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,021 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Kia Sportage LX Anniversary Edition
- In Metallic White
- Powerful and Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Heated Front Seats
- Back Up camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Payless Automart
519-337-4550