2020 Kia Sportage LX Anniversary Edition - In Metallic White - Powerful and Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - Heated Front Seats - Back Up camera - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile SUV - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2020 Kia Sportage

49,021 KM

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

LX Anniversary

2020 Kia Sportage

LX Anniversary

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC8L7777423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,021 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Sportage LX Anniversary Edition
- In Metallic White
- Powerful and Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Heated Front Seats
- Back Up camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-XXXX

519-337-4550

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Kia Sportage