Menu
Account
Sign In
Here at AutoMax, every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicles are detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. The AutoMax difference is in the DETAILS: the quality of our vehicles plus our award winning service before AND after the sale!! Need Financing? Reach out to someone on our Sales team! Our process is fast and easy with rates as low as 8.99% with $0 down (O.A.C). At AutoMax, our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face every time with NO HASSLE PRICING!! All Prices are plus HST & Licensing and include a FREE CARFAX everytime!! Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal. Find us on Facebook @AutomaxSarnia & Google!!! Automax: 519-332-1232 www.automaxsarnia.com 745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2 Automax proudly serving Lambton, Kent and Middlesex Counties, including Sarnia, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, London, Petrolia, Strathroy, Watford, St Thomas, Grand Bend, Exeter, Bayfield and beyond since 2001!!!

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

98,629 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Watch This Vehicle
12775055

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 12775055
  2. 12775055
  3. 12775055
  4. 12775055
  5. 12775055
  6. 12775055
  7. 12775055
  8. 12775055
  9. 12775055
  10. 12775055
  11. 12775055
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,629KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AH3AU8LU603703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at AutoMax, every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicles are detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. The AutoMax difference is in the DETAILS: the quality of our vehicles plus our award winning service before AND after the sale!! Need Financing? Reach out to someone on our Sales team! Our process is fast and easy with rates as low as 8.99% with $0 down (O.A.C). At AutoMax, our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face every time with NO HASSLE PRICING!! All Prices are plus HST & Licensing and include a FREE CARFAX everytime!! Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal. Find us on Facebook @AutomaxSarnia & Google!!! Automax: 519-332-1232 www.automaxsarnia.com 745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2 Automax proudly serving Lambton, Kent and Middlesex Counties, including Sarnia, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, London, Petrolia, Strathroy, Watford, St Thomas, Grand Bend, Exeter, Bayfield and beyond since 2001!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Pro for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Pro 122,469 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 80,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 92,756 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2020 Mitsubishi RVR