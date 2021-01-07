Menu
2020 RAM 1500

20,689 KM

Details Description Features

$56,650

+ tax & licensing
$56,650

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$56,650

+ taxes & licensing

20,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6567407
  Stock #: 05819A
  VIN: 1C6SRFJT6LN113220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  Stock # 05819A
  Mileage 20,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Don't miss this great Ram! This vehicle glistens in the crowded pickup truck segment! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process. Top features include heated front seats, a built-in garage door transmitter, adjustable pedals, and power seats. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Wheels: 18' x 8' Aluminum
220 Amp Alternator
Quick Order Package 25H Laramie
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 3220 kgs (7100 lbs)
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
leather-faced front vented 40/20/40 bench
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Active Noise Control System
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

