2020 RAM 1500

82,964 KM

$37,757

+ tax & licensing
$37,757

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic ST

2020 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,757

+ taxes & licensing

82,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9290470
  Stock #: 22-986A
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT3LS126107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,964 KM

Vehicle Description

This RAM 1500 CLASSIC Express, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) transmission, and generates 11.6 highway/16.2 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 82964 kilometers! RAM 1500 CLASSIC Express Options: This RAM 1500 CLASSIC Express offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: HD Radio, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

