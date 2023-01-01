$35,945+ tax & licensing
$35,945
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
87,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606329
- Stock #: LG264876
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6LG264876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,964 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Top features include power windows, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlights, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tip Start
Active grille shutters
Mechanical
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Interior
Black Rotary Shifter
Additional Features
Electronic Shift
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
