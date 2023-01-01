Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

87,964 KM

Details Description Features

$35,945

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 10606329
  2. 10606329
  3. 10606329
  4. 10606329
  5. 10606329
  6. 10606329
  7. 10606329
  8. 10606329
  9. 10606329
  10. 10606329
  11. 10606329
  12. 10606329
  13. 10606329
Contact Seller

$35,945

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606329
  • Stock #: LG264876
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6LG264876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,964 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value!

It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Top features include power windows, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlights, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tip Start
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

Interior

Black Rotary Shifter

Additional Features

Electronic Shift
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
 63,047 KM
$37,445 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX
178,586 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic
77,710 KM
$23,445 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory