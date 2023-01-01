Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

45,812 KM

Details Features

$42,421

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,421

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 9697702
  2. 9697702
  3. 9697702
  4. 9697702
  5. 9697702
  6. 9697702
  7. 9697702
  8. 9697702
  9. 9697702
  10. 9697702
Contact Seller

$42,954

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$41,888

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$42,954
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
45,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9697702
  • Stock #: 23-824A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8LS132632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-824A
  • Mileage 45,812 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Sport Performance Hood

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Cloth 40/20/40 Prem Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Customer Preferred Package 27J
Electronics Group
Conventional Spare Tire
Black RAM 1500 Express Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Express Value Package
Sub Zero Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 45,812 KM
$42,421 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 98,254 KM
$18,421 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango GT
 80,941 KM
$40,322 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory