$42,421+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,421
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$42,954
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$41,888
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$42,954
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
45,812KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9697702
- Stock #: 23-824A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT8LS132632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-824A
- Mileage 45,812 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Sport Performance Hood
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Cloth 40/20/40 Prem Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Customer Preferred Package 27J
Electronics Group
Conventional Spare Tire
Black RAM 1500 Express Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Express Value Package
Sub Zero Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5