2020 RAM 1500 Classic

$42,954 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $41,888 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $42,954 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 4 5 , 8 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9697702

9697702 Stock #: 23-824A

23-824A VIN: 1C6RR7KT8LS132632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Pearl Coat

Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-824A

Mileage 45,812 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Sport Performance Hood Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Powertrain 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Cloth 40/20/40 Prem Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Telematics Customer Preferred Package 27J Electronics Group Conventional Spare Tire Black RAM 1500 Express Group 8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy) Delmonico Red Pearl Coat Express Value Package Sub Zero Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.