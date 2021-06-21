+ taxes & licensing
519-336-1239
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Starcraft Autumn Ridge 182RB
Factory dry weight 3581 LBS
Wow wow wow! Get this local trade before it gone! Theres lots of camping season left and with the sealed heated under belly, take advantage of late and early season camping too! Under 3600 lbs make its suv towable (some) and easily towable with any half ton pick up! Super clean, rarely used.
Financing is available on this one!
www.progressiveautosales.com
Or email sales@progressiveautosales.com
Exterior features:
Power awning
LED lighting
Dual propane tanks (upgraded at purchase)
Power tongue jack
Solar ready
Thermal seal solar reflective roof and sealed heated underbelly
Interior features:
Sleeps 4
Queen bed
Convertible table to bed
Ample storage
Large rear bathroom
Huge storage in bathroom
Bathtub with fan vent in ceiling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9