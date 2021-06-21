Menu
2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

182RB LIGHT WEIGHT, LOTS OF STORAGE!

2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

182RB LIGHT WEIGHT, LOTS OF STORAGE!

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7373747

Vehicle Details

  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Starcraft Autumn Ridge 182RB
Factory dry weight 3581 LBS


Wow wow wow! Get this local trade before it gone! Theres lots of camping season left and with the sealed heated under belly, take advantage of late and early season camping too! Under 3600 lbs make its suv towable (some) and easily towable with any half ton pick up! Super clean, rarely used.

Financing is available on this one!
www.progressiveautosales.com
Or email sales@progressiveautosales.com

Exterior features:

Power awning
LED lighting
Dual propane tanks (upgraded at purchase)
Power tongue jack
Solar ready
Thermal seal solar reflective roof and sealed heated underbelly

Interior features:

Sleeps 4
Queen bed
Convertible table to bed
Ample storage
Large rear bathroom
Huge storage in bathroom
Bathtub with fan vent in ceiling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

