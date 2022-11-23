Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,269 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 7 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9443844

9443844 Stock #: 06126A

06126A VIN: 5YFBPRBEOLP105942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 06126A

Mileage 74,717 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.