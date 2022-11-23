Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

74,717 KM

$28,269

+ tax & licensing
$28,269

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,269

+ taxes & licensing

74,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9443844
  • Stock #: 06126A
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBEOLP105942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 06126A
  • Mileage 74,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

