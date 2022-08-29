$25,353+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,278 KM
Vehicle Description
This VOLKSWAGEN JETTA Comfortline, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Manual transmission, and generates 5.9 highway/7.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 37278 kilometers! VOLKSWAGEN JETTA Comfortline Options: This VOLKSWAGEN JETTA Comfortline offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, USB type C port (x1) and 4 speakers. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Vehicle Features
