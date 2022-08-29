Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

37,278 KM

$25,353

+ tax & licensing
$25,353

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,353

+ taxes & licensing

37,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9225955
  • Stock #: 23-015A
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU1LM042692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,278 KM

Vehicle Description

This VOLKSWAGEN JETTA Comfortline, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Manual transmission, and generates 5.9 highway/7.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 37278 kilometers! VOLKSWAGEN JETTA Comfortline Options: This VOLKSWAGEN JETTA Comfortline offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, USB type C port (x1) and 4 speakers. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

