Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

131,912 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
12296784

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED9MZ303847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2020 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Dodge Challenger GT 83,415 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 71,837 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 191,242 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500