2021 Chrysler Pacifica

32,892 KM

Details Features

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$48,531

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$47,465

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$48,531
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
32,892KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10085685
  • Stock #: 23-910A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG5MR509796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Met. Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour BLACK/BLACK/BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-910A
  • Mileage 32,892 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

27J
ERC
DFH
PAR
APA
XG1
WPF
GWJ
AWQ
AT2
AHT
ADS
AAE
YGE
AWC
5N6
4CV
*FL
-X3
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Monotone Paint
Temporary spare tire
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Customer Preferred Package 27J
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
S Appearance Package
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Inflatable Spare Tire Kit w/Sealant
Advanced SafetyTec Group
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Full Sunroof Pwr Frt Fixed Rear
Easy Order
Maximum Steel Met. Clear Coat
Trailer Tow Group - 3600 lb rating
Family Convenience Group
Safetytec Plus
9-Spd 948TE Auto Trans
Perf Lthr Buckets Seats w S Logo
Black/Black/Black
20X7.5 S-Model Alum Whls Design 1
Uconnect Theater w/Streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

