$57,945+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
$57,945
- Listing ID: 9510562
- Stock #: MFA79732
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP1MFA79732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MFA79732
- Mileage 36,166 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto! The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. ItÃ¢s simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sarnia. The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 36,166 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP1MFA79732 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $377.45 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Contact our Sales Department at 888-890-6989. o~o
Vehicle Features
