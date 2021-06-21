+ taxes & licensing
755 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M8
ONE OF THE THE LAST BRAND NEW TOP OF THE LINE 2021 HONDA CIVIC TOURINGS IN ONTARIO ! IN MODERN STEEL METALLIC! - 0.99% FINANCING UP TO 84 MONTHS WITH A $1,000 FINANCE REBATE AS WELL! SAVE $$ COMPARED TO THE 2022 MODELS! WON'T BE HERE LONG, COME IN TODAY ! AT AUTO HOUSE HONDA YOU DON'T HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY UNNECESSARY DEALER CHARGES. NO ADMIN FEES! NO ANTI-THEFT ETCHING FEES! NO TIRE NITROGEN FEES! Auto House Honda sells used vehicles, new and used Honda cars, Honda SUVs and trucks and other used vehicles in Sarnia, Lambton County ON. Located at 755 Confederation St, Sarnia we are centrally located between London & Wallaceburg - Chatham. We sell used cars, vans, trucks, sports utilities and used luxury cars all over Ontario as well as our local Sarnia, Brights Grove, Camlachie, Grand Bend, Port Franks, Forest, Watford, Wyoming, Petrolia, Corunna, Mooretown, Courtright, Sombra, Oil City, Alvinston and the surrounding Lambton County Market. Our used car prices are constantly matched to the used car market so that we always offer our used vehicles at or below market prices. Car Proof History Reports are Free with every used vehicle. Auto House Honda has been in business since 1975.
