$23,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
70,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLM4AG7MU105486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,847 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Payless Automart
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 127,429 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 79,115 KM $39,511 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 100th Anniversary Edition 12,646 KM $32,528 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2021 Hyundai Elantra