2021 Hyundai Elantra

70,847 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

70,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG7MU105486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2021 Hyundai Elantra