2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$69,333 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $68,267 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $69,333 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 1 , 2 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10202154

10202154 Stock #: 21-300L

21-300L VIN: 1C4RJKEG6M8202161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C

Interior Colour Tupelo/Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,296 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 22U ERC DFT PXJ MXU ASW AAN 4CV *EC -T7 WL Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Night Vision Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cooled Rear Seat(s) Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS Laguna leather seats Diamond Black Crystal P/C 8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE) Luxury Tech Group V Tupelo/Black Adv ProTech Group IV Roof - Body Color Customer Preferred Package 22U

