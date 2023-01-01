Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

11,296 KM

Details Features

$68,800

+ tax & licensing
$68,800

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L SUMMIT RESERVE

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L SUMMIT RESERVE

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$69,333

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$68,267

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$69,333
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
11,296KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202154
  • Stock #: 21-300L
  • VIN: 1C4RJKEG6M8202161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
  • Interior Colour Tupelo/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

22U
ERC
DFT
PXJ
MXU
ASW
AAN
4CV
*EC
-T7
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Laguna leather seats
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Luxury Tech Group V
Tupelo/Black
Adv ProTech Group IV
Roof - Body Color
Customer Preferred Package 22U

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

