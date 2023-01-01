Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

45,403 KM

Details Description Features

$65,760

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

L Overland

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

45,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23-963A
  • VIN: 1C4RJKDT8M8199441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd is Sarnia's Pre-Owned Superstore. We offer a diverse range of vehicles, giving you and your family options to choose from based on your preferences and needs. Weve proudly been serving Sarnia and Lambton County as well as the surrounding areas of Chatham, London, Strathroy, Wallaceburg and Windsor since 1974.

Buy your next pre-owned vehicle with confidence from Bayview Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd. Each of our Certified Pre-owned vehicles comes with a 6 month or 5,000km Limited warranty on all of our certified pre-owned vehicles and a Carfax vehicle History report, showing a comprehensive history of that pre-owned vehicle. We also provide a

Our dealership's staff is well-trained and knowledgeable about the vehicles they sell. They can provide you with detailed information about features, specifications, and options, helping you make an informed decision.

We prioritize excellent customer service, ensuring that your buying experience is smooth and enjoyable. Friendly and attentive staff could assist you throughout the process, from browsing to financing and beyond.

At Bayview Chrysler we pride ourselves on our relationships with most of Canadas major automotive lenders and financial institutions, which allows us to offer competitive financing and leasing options that are tailored to you and your families budget.

If you have a current vehicle to trade in, the dealership might offer a convenient trade-in process, helping you offset the cost of your new purchase. Check out the link above to start our quick and easy online trade appraisal tool.

Book your Test Drive today and experience the difference the team at Bayview Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd can make in your next vehicle Purchase

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

