2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4X4 - 3.6L 6 cylinder with 8 speed transmission -Touchscreen infotainment center - Heated front seats - Heated Steering wheel - Navigation - Bluetooth technology for hands free driving - Sunroof Come see us today for more information!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

80,516 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG2MC838960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,516 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4X4
- 3.6L 6 cylinder with 8 speed transmission
-Touchscreen infotainment center
- Heated front seats
- Heated Steering wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth technology for hands free driving
- Sunroof
Come see us today for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee