2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,516 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4X4
- 3.6L 6 cylinder with 8 speed transmission
-Touchscreen infotainment center
- Heated front seats
- Heated Steering wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth technology for hands free driving
- Sunroof
Come see us today for more information!
Vehicle Features
