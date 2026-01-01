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2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

960,290 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14232674

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Limited

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
960,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKBGXM8102679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 960,290 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-4550

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Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L