Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats!

For a compact sedan, this 2021 Kia Forte is a spacious, comfortable, and very nimble vehicle, offering a thrilling and very comfortable ride quality. This 2021 Kia Forte is for sale today.

Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 111,477 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Fortes trim level is EX. Loaded with excellent features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, side mirror turn signals, and black chrome exterior styling. Additional features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry and heated mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.

2021 Kia Forte

111,477 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

EX

2021 Kia Forte

EX

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,477KM
VIN 3KPF54AD0ME345885

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ME345885
  • Mileage 111,477 KM

Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats!

For a compact sedan, this 2021 Kia Forte is a spacious, comfortable, and very nimble vehicle, offering a thrilling and very comfortable ride quality. This 2021 Kia Forte is for sale today.

Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 111,477 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Forte's trim level is EX. Loaded with excellent features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, side mirror turn signals, and black chrome exterior styling. Additional features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry and heated mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.

Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.



Our dealership wouldn't be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page.
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-XXXX

519-336-1239

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2021 Kia Forte