2021 Lexus IS 300
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$38,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHD81F29M5047611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # M5047611
- Mileage 42,453 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Lexus IS combines performance and fuel efficiency into one perfect package. This 2021 Lexus IS is for sale today.
This 2021 Lexus IS delivers daring styling, a driver-focused cockpit, and new levels of intelligent technology - including standard Lexus Safety System+. The spindle grille is flanked by prominent air intakes that make its performance-focused spirit even more pronounced. The interior of this IS has been thoughtfully and intelligently upgraded to engage your senses and enhance your command and control. This sedan has 42,453 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/
Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.
Our dealership wouldn't be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
