Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Qashqai

79,353 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,353KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW4MW451449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,353 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 153,016 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 181,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 19,503 KM $43,468 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Qashqai