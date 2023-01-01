Menu
2021 Porsche 911

4,179 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2021 Porsche 911

2021 Porsche 911

Targa 4S

2021 Porsche 911

Targa 4S

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 9605008
  2. 9605008
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605008
  • Stock #: B1230A
  • VIN: WP0BB2A91MS235304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B1230A
  • Mileage 4,179 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

