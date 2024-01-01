$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,283 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4X4
- Charcoal Grey
- Quality Black Leather seats
- 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine with 8 Speed Automatic Transmission
- Touchscreen Infotainment Center with Bluetooth
- Backup camera
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
Come see us today for more details
Vehicle Features
Payless Automart
519-337-4550