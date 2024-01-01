2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
2021 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4X4 - Charcoal Grey - Quality Black Leather seats - 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine with 8 Speed Automatic Transmission - Touchscreen Infotainment Center with Bluetooth - Backup camera - Heated front seats and steering wheel Come see us today for more details

86,283 KM

Details Description Features

SLT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
86,283KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9MS585755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,283 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4X4
- Charcoal Grey
- Quality Black Leather seats
- 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine with 8 Speed Automatic Transmission
- Touchscreen Infotainment Center with Bluetooth
- Backup camera
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
Come see us today for more details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

