Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

85,072 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,072KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT5MG595675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 67,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Buick Encore Convenience 156,556 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV 79,353 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic