2021 RAM 1500 Classic

82,421 KM

Details Features

$34,989

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

12627483

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,421KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT6MG710185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,421 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$34,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2021 RAM 1500 Classic