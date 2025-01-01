Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 Warlock Appearance Package - In Granite - Four Wheel Drive - Touchscreen - Bluetooth - Sirius XM - Hands-free calling - Backup camera - Remote start - Trailer hitch - Many more features! - Come see us today

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

103,432 KM

Details Description Features

$38,522

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12714636

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 12714636
  2. 12714636
  3. 12714636
  4. 12714636
  5. 12714636
  6. 12714636
  7. 12714636
  8. 12714636
  9. 12714636
  10. 12714636
  11. 12714636
  12. 12714636
  13. 12714636
  14. 12714636
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,522

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,432KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9MS553114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,432 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 Warlock Appearance Package
- In Granite
- Four Wheel Drive
- Touchscreen
- Bluetooth
- Sirius XM
- Hands-free calling
- Backup camera
- Remote start
- Trailer hitch
- Many more features!
- Come see us today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 103,432 KM $38,522 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 62,426 KM $38,680 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 157,300 KM $14,720 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,522

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2021 RAM 1500 Classic