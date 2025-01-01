$38,522+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
103,432KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9MS553114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,432 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 Warlock Appearance Package
- In Granite
- Four Wheel Drive
- Touchscreen
- Bluetooth
- Sirius XM
- Hands-free calling
- Backup camera
- Remote start
- Trailer hitch
- Many more features!
- Come see us today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
2021 RAM 1500 Classic