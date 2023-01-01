Menu
2021 Volkswagen Passat

91,928 KM

Details Description

$26,945

+ tax & licensing
$26,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2021 Volkswagen Passat

2021 Volkswagen Passat

2021 Volkswagen Passat

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$26,945

+ taxes & licensing

91,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606377
  • Stock #: MC005339
  • VIN: 1VWBA7A36MC005339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,928 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen won't be on the lot long!

Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive.

We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

