2021 Volkswagen Passat
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
91,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606377
- Stock #: MC005339
- VIN: 1VWBA7A36MC005339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,928 KM
Vehicle Description
Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive.
We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9