2022 Buick Envision

$46,945 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9281215

9281215 Stock #: ND027152

ND027152 VIN: LRBFZSR42ND027152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # ND027152

Mileage 12,092 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Additional Features Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder SIDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.