2022 Chevrolet Malibu

97,372 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
LT

LT

12156045

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7NF176475

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # NF176475
  Mileage 97,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-XXXX

519-336-1239

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2022 Chevrolet Malibu