2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7NF176475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # NF176475
- Mileage 97,372 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
2022 Chevrolet Malibu