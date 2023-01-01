Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

19,427 KM

Details Features

$52,830

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Touring L

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$52,297

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$53,363
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
19,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228665
  • Stock #: 23-043A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG3NR113453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
  • Interior Colour BLACK/BLACK/BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-043A
  • Mileage 19,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

27L
ERC
DFH
PAU
NAS
ADT
AA8
4CV
*FL
-X3
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
50 State Emissions
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat
Automatic Parking
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Safety Sphere Delete
9-Spd 948TE Auto Trans
Perf Lthr Buckets Seats w S Logo
Black/Black/Black
18 S Appearance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

