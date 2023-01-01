2022 Chrysler Pacifica

$53,363 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $52,297 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $53,363 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 9 , 4 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10228665

10228665 Stock #: 23-043A

23-043A VIN: 2C4RC1BG3NR113453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA

Interior Colour BLACK/BLACK/BLACK

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-043A

Mileage 19,427 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 27L ERC DFH PAU NAS ADT AA8 4CV *FL -X3 WL Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 50 State Emissions Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat Automatic Parking 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS Customer Preferred Package 27L Safety Sphere Delete 9-Spd 948TE Auto Trans Perf Lthr Buckets Seats w S Logo Black/Black/Black 18 S Appearance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.