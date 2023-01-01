$105,033+ tax & licensing
$105,033
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
SRT Hellcat Widebody
Location
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$105,033
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$104,500
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$105,033
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
6,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10369212
- Stock #: 23-935A
- VIN: 2C3CDXL93NH103134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frostbite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,435 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
23T
ESD
DFE
PCA
APA
XTM
WS5
TYN
M96
CKR
AY1
AMN
3XA
4CV
*W8
-X9
WL
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Monotone Paint
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Powertrain
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Telematics
BLACK
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
harman kardon Audio Group
Federal Green Levy
Cross-Traffic Alert
Navigation & Travel Group
Customer Preferred Package 23T
6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Engine
Frostbite
DUAL STRIPE - CARBON
8-Spd Auto HP90 Transmission
305/35ZR20 Front/Rear 3-Season Tires
Hellcat Logo Laguna Leather Seat
Brake Calipers - Gunmetal Gray
20x11.0 Warp Speed Granite Wheels
