2022 Dodge Charger

6,435 KM

Details Features

$105,033

+ tax & licensing
$105,033

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2022 Dodge Charger

2022 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat Widebody

2022 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat Widebody

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$105,033

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$104,500

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$105,033
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
6,435KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10369212
  • Stock #: 23-935A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXL93NH103134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frostbite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-935A
  • Mileage 6,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

23T
ESD
DFE
PCA
APA
XTM
WS5
TYN
M96
CKR
AY1
AMN
3XA
4CV
*W8
-X9
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Monotone Paint
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
BLACK
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
harman kardon Audio Group
Federal Green Levy
Cross-Traffic Alert
Navigation & Travel Group
Customer Preferred Package 23T
6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Engine
Frostbite
DUAL STRIPE - CARBON
8-Spd Auto HP90 Transmission
305/35ZR20 Front/Rear 3-Season Tires
Hellcat Logo Laguna Leather Seat
Brake Calipers - Gunmetal Gray
20x11.0 Warp Speed Granite Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

