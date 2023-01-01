2022 Dodge Charger

$105,033 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $104,500 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $105,033 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 6 , 4 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10369212

10369212 Stock #: 23-935A

23-935A VIN: 2C3CDXL93NH103134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Frostbite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-935A

Mileage 6,435 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 23T ESD DFE PCA APA XTM WS5 TYN M96 CKR AY1 AMN 3XA 4CV *W8 -X9 WL Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Monotone Paint Ontario Tire Surcharge Powertrain Supercharged Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics BLACK Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection harman kardon Audio Group Federal Green Levy Cross-Traffic Alert Navigation & Travel Group Customer Preferred Package 23T 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Engine Frostbite DUAL STRIPE - CARBON 8-Spd Auto HP90 Transmission 305/35ZR20 Front/Rear 3-Season Tires Hellcat Logo Laguna Leather Seat Brake Calipers - Gunmetal Gray 20x11.0 Warp Speed Granite Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.