2022 Dodge Durango

16,613 KM

Details Features

$56,992

+ tax & licensing
$56,992

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2022 Dodge Durango

2022 Dodge Durango

GT

2022 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$56,992

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$56,459

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$56,992
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
16,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355064
  • Stock #: 23-267A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG2NC205057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-267A
  • Mileage 16,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

ERC
DFT
2BE
PRV
ZLX9
ADG
ADX
AHX
CFU
CVR
UEN
4CV
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Technology Group
Trailer Tow Group IV
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blacktop Package
Cross-Traffic Alert
2nd-row console w/armrest & storage
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS
OCTANE RED PEARL
Quick Order Package 2BE
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1 DISPLAY
BLACK, LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

