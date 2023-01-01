2022 Dodge Durango

$56,992 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $56,459 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $56,992 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 6 , 6 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10355064

23-267A VIN: 1C4RDJDG2NC205057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-267A

Mileage 16,613 KM

Vehicle Features Packages ERC DFT 2BE PRV ZLX9 ADG ADX AHX CFU CVR UEN 4CV WL Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics Technology Group Trailer Tow Group IV Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blacktop Package Cross-Traffic Alert 2nd-row console w/armrest & storage 2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS OCTANE RED PEARL Quick Order Package 2BE RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1 DISPLAY BLACK, LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.