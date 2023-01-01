$56,992+ tax & licensing
$56,992
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$56,459
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
16,613KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10355064
- Stock #: 23-267A
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG2NC205057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,613 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
ERC
DFT
2BE
PRV
ZLX9
ADG
ADX
AHX
CFU
CVR
UEN
4CV
WL
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Technology Group
Trailer Tow Group IV
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blacktop Package
Cross-Traffic Alert
2nd-row console w/armrest & storage
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS
OCTANE RED PEARL
Quick Order Package 2BE
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1 DISPLAY
BLACK, LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
