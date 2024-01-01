$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,469 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan
- In maroon
- Mighty 3.6L V6
- Comfortable seating for 7 passenger's
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- User Friendly infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Heated seats
- heated steering wheel
- Backup Camera
- Automatic sliding rear
- Powered rear lift gate
- keyless entry
- Remote start
- Navigation
- Bluetooth connectivity
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Payless Automart
