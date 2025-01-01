$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Bronco
Big Bend
2022 Ford Bronco
Big Bend
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5BHXNLB89602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,567 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
7 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Progressive Auto Group
2022 Mercedes A-Class 13,558 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 70,948 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 22,837 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Progressive Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Call Dealer
519-336-XXXX(click to show)
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2022 Ford Bronco