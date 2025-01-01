Menu
2022 Ford Bronco

33,567 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend

12524269

2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5BHXNLB89602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
7 Speed Manual

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2022 Ford Bronco