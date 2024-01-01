$69,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2022 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,264KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E58NFB67987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 19,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Call Dealer
519-336-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Ford F-150