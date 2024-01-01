$43,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
Used
50,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3NKD53814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 50,657 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
