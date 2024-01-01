2022 Ford F-150

Menu
50,657 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Used
50,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3NKD53814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

