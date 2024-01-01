Menu
2022 Ford F-150

26,200 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Contact Seller

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E89NFB28075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2022 Ford F-150