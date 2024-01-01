Menu
2022 Honda Civic

110,439 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

EX

11965740

2022 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,439KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F31NH110486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # NH110486
  • Mileage 110,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

2022 Honda Civic