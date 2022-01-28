Menu
2022 Honda Pilot

25 KM

Details

$53,925

+ tax & licensing
$53,925

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Honda

519-344-1123

2022 Honda Pilot

2022 Honda Pilot

TrailSport AWD - BRAND NEW !

2022 Honda Pilot

TrailSport AWD - BRAND NEW !

Location

Auto House Honda

755 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M8

519-344-1123

$53,925

+ taxes & licensing

25KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8255619
  Stock #: 17363
  VIN: 5FNYF6H85NB501747

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

A RARE, BRAND NEW, 2022 HONDA PILOT TRAILSPORT IN PLATINUM WHITE! GET LEATHER AND NAVIGATION AND MORE! WONT BE HERE LONG, NOT MANY IN ONTARIO. COME IN AND GET THIS ONE BEFORE ITS GONE! WE DO NOT CHARGE FOR ANY UNNECESSARY EXTRA FEES HERE AT AUTO HOUSE HONDA. NO TIRE NITRGEN FEES, NO ANTI-THEFT ETCHING FEES. YOUR BEST DEAL IS RIGHT HERE IN SARNIA AT AUTO HOUSE!

Auto House Honda

Auto House Honda

755 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M8

519-344-1123

