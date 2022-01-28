$53,925+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,925
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House Honda
519-344-1123
2022 Honda Pilot
2022 Honda Pilot
TrailSport AWD - BRAND NEW !
Location
Auto House Honda
755 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M8
519-344-1123
$53,925
+ taxes & licensing
25KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255619
- Stock #: 17363
- VIN: 5FNYF6H85NB501747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
A RARE, BRAND NEW, 2022 HONDA PILOT TRAILSPORT IN PLATINUM WHITE! GET LEATHER AND NAVIGATION AND MORE! WONT BE HERE LONG, NOT MANY IN ONTARIO. COME IN AND GET THIS ONE BEFORE ITS GONE! WE DO NOT CHARGE FOR ANY UNNECESSARY EXTRA FEES HERE AT AUTO HOUSE HONDA. NO TIRE NITRGEN FEES, NO ANTI-THEFT ETCHING FEES. YOUR BEST DEAL IS RIGHT HERE IN SARNIA AT AUTO HOUSE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House Honda
Auto House Honda
755 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M8