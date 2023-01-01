2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$67,854 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $66,788 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $67,854 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 3 5 , 1 9 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10212465

10212465 Stock #: 22-061L

22-061L VIN: 1C4RJKDT5N8509269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rocky Mountain Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,194 KM

Vehicle Features Packages EZH DFV 25N APA PFJ TLX7 AAM UEN 4CV WL Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Monotone Paint Ontario Tire Surcharge Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Luxury Tech Group IV Quick Order Package 25N RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1 DISPLAY Rocky Mountain Pearl GLOBAL BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (TL)

