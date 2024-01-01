Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Sentra

44,240 KM

Details Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 11549679
  2. 11549679
  3. 11549679
  4. 11549679
  5. 11549679
  6. 11549679
  7. 11549679
  8. 11549679
  9. 11549679
  10. 11549679
  11. 11549679
  12. 11549679
  13. 11549679
  14. 11549679
Contact Seller

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,240KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV5NY222147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # NY222147
  • Mileage 44,240 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra SR 44,240 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 57,975 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature for sale in Sarnia, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature 15,268 KM $43,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Sentra