2022 RAM 1500

19,450 KM

Details Features

$72,665

+ tax & licensing
$72,665

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$73,198

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$72,132

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$73,198
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
19,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202142
  • Stock #: 23-237A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT1NN260117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

27M
EZL
DFR
PXJ
APA
XHC
XFH
GWJ
A69
ASH
ANT
4CV
*DL
-X9
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Monotone Paint
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Night Edition
Customer Preferred Package 27M
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
BED UTILITY GROUP
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

