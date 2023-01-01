$59,945+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
60,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606326
- Stock #: NN368408
- VIN: 1C6SRFLM4NN368408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,133 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot this past week! The following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, heated door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
A test drive is waiting for you. Call now to schedule an appointment to our dealership.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Hemi Badge
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Mechanical
220 Amp Alternator
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Media / Nav / Comm
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
GVWR: 3220 kgs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
