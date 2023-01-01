2022 RAM 1500

$59,945 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 1 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10606326

10606326 Stock #: NN368408

NN368408 VIN: 1C6SRFLM4NN368408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,133 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Hemi Badge Black Dual Exhaust Tips Mechanical 220 Amp Alternator Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Media / Nav / Comm Active Noise Control System Additional Features GVWR: 3220 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.