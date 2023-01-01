Menu
2022 RAM 1500

60,133 KM

$59,945

+ tax & licensing
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

60,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: NN368408
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLM4NN368408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2022!

It just arrived on our lot this past week! The following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, heated door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

A test drive is waiting for you. Call now to schedule an appointment to our dealership.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Hemi Badge
Black Dual Exhaust Tips

Mechanical

220 Amp Alternator
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling

Media / Nav / Comm

Active Noise Control System

Additional Features

GVWR: 3220 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

