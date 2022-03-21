Menu
2022 RAM 1500

3,023 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8909557
  • Stock #: 22-066A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT0NN324549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl C
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-066A
  • Mileage 3,023 KM

Vehicle Description

This RAM 1500 Limited, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 3023 kilometers! RAM 1500 Limited Options: This RAM 1500 Limited offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 12" Touchscreen, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Voice Recorder. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this RAM 1500 Limited at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
USB Mobile Projection
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
12" Touchscreen
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Premium Full-Length Floor Console
Connectivity - US/Canada
Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
1620# Maximum Payload
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo...
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

