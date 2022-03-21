$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8909557
- Stock #: 22-066A
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT0NN324549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl C
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-066A
- Mileage 3,023 KM
Vehicle Description
This RAM 1500 Limited, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 3023 kilometers! RAM 1500 Limited Options: This RAM 1500 Limited offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 12" Touchscreen, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Voice Recorder. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this RAM 1500 Limited at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.
Vehicle Features
